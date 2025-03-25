Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

