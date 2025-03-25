Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCRB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,175,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

