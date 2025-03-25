Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter.

PBDC opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

