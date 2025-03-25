Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at $383,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

