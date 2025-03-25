Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

