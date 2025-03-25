Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARLU opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

