Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 64,435 Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXYZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE:DXYZ opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

