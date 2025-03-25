Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,489,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

