Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 245.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

