Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $224,000 Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 94.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Manitowoc by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 39,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc Profile

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

