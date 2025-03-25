Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Constellium by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 167.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.