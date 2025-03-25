Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,311 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 478,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

