Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,548 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of PAR Technology worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

PAR Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PAR opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

