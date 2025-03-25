Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

