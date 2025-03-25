Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

