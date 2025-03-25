Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,838 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

