Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.1 %

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.