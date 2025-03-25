Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,257 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,407,000 after buying an additional 142,187 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

