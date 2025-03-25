Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

