Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,136,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $626.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6,960.61, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.