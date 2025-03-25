Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,431 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

