Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

