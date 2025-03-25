Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

