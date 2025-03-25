Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 17,793 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Burford Capital worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $17,980,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 553.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 815,812 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 595,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.