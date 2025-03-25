Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 238 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Yum China by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

