Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cannae worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,653,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cannae by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

