Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in TopBuild by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.88.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $315.74 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day moving average of $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

