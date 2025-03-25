Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTA. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -212.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

