CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $302.13 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $225.83 and a one year high of $436.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,473.44. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

