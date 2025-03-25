Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402,183 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

