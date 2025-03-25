DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21,380.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

