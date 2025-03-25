Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

DVAX stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

