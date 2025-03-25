Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

