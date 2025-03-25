Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enpro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NPO stock opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

