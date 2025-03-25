Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

