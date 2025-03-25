Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

