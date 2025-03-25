Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 10,475 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLGV stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

