Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,208 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

