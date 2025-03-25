Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 232 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

