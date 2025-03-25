Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,294 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

