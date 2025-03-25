Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 6,646 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

