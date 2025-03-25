Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 6,708 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

