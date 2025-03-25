Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,183,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 460,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

