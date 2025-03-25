Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after buying an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

