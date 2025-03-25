Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $627,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after buying an additional 724,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 399,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.