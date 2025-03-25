Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $725,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4005 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

