Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $725,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $70,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.4 %

PSTG opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

