Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $206.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

