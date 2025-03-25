Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

