Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

